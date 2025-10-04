Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi welcomes President Trump's leadership amid 'decisive' progress in peace efforts in Gaza

Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 04:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 04:37 IST
India NewsIsraelNarendra ModiDonald TrumpHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us