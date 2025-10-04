<p>New Delhi: India welcomes US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a>'s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> said on Saturday.</p>.<p>He said on X, "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace." Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.</p>.BJP govt ended 'kharchi-parchi' system prevailing in Haryana earlier: Amit Shah.<p>Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians. </p>