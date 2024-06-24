PM Modi's remarks on Emergency bring back memories of civil rights suspension

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in 1975, calling it a "black spot" on democracy when the Constitution was "discarded".

It brought back memories of the 21-month period when the then prime minister Indira Gandhi ordered a crackdown on civil liberties.

Gandhi made the announcement of imposition of Emergency in a broadcast on All India Radio on late night on June 25, 1975, shortly after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay to the Allahabad High Court verdict declaring her election to the Lok Sabha as null and void.

The apex court asked Gandhi to stay away from parliamentary proceedings.

"The President has proclaimed Emergency. There is nothing to panic about. I am sure you are all aware of the deep and widespread conspiracy, which has been brewing ever since I began to introduce certain progressive measures of benefit for the common man and woman in India," Gandhi said in her midnight address to the nation that set off a series of arrests of opposition leaders.