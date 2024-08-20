PM Narendra Modi to undertake 10-hour train journey to Ukraine: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Ukraine on August 23. The PM is expected to be in Kyiv for seven hours while his trip will also involve 20 hours on a train.
This train has earlier ferried leaders like US President Joe Biden and French head Emmanuel Macron when they visited Kyiv.
Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian leader since the Russian action against Ukraine began in February 2022. The visit was formally announced by the External Affairs Ministry on Monday.
Preparations for Modi's visit began weeks back, involving close coordination on logistics and security, Hindustan Times reported citing anonymous sources. Modi is expected to travel via the 'Rail Force One' overnight train which had carried Biden from Poland to Kyiv in February 2023.
Ukraine has swapped out the electric locomotives for diesel ones since Russia landed significant damage on the nation's electricity networks and power generation units, thus increasing the time it takes for the train to travel from Poland's border to Kyiv, the publication reported.
It is a ten-hour journey now, and Modi is expected to depart for Ukraine on August 22, after ending his meetings in Poland -- which is his first stop before he heads to the war-torn European nation. From Ukraine, the PM will take the Ukrzaliznytsia or Ukrainian Railways operated train to return to Poland.
Modi had visited Russia earlier this year, triggering criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Western allies.
"India has substantive and independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine and these partnerships stand on their own," Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA said at a media briefing, yesterday.
Lal added "Lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both parties and it can only be a negotiated settlement. India continues to engage with all stakeholders."
(With PTI inputs)
Published 20 August 2024, 05:23 IST