PM Narendra Modi to undertake 10-hour train journey to Ukraine: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Ukraine on August 23. The PM is expected to be in Kyiv for seven hours while his trip will also involve 20 hours on a train.

This train has earlier ferried leaders like US President Joe Biden and French head Emmanuel Macron when they visited Kyiv.

Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian leader since the Russian action against Ukraine began in February 2022. The visit was formally announced by the External Affairs Ministry on Monday.

Preparations for Modi's visit began weeks back, involving close coordination on logistics and security, Hindustan Times reported citing anonymous sources. Modi is expected to travel via the 'Rail Force One' overnight train which had carried Biden from Poland to Kyiv in February 2023.