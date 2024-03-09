PM Narendra Modi's wildlife expedition at Kaziranga National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, took some time off from the busy schedule and visited the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage.
Accompanied by a small entourage of aides and park rangers, PM Modi almost spent two hours in the national park enjoying the serene wilderness.
Visuals of PM Modi enjoying jeep safaris in the Tiger Reserve is going viral on social media.
He also made a pit stop at the Daflang Watch Tower to get a view of the sanctuary.
On his visit, PM Modi saw one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffaloes, deer and several birds in the jungle.
During the Kaziranga tour, PM Modi also took several pictures of the forest and wildlife.
Modi also interacted with members of Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts and forest officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets clicked during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
(Published 09 March 2024, 06:38 IST)