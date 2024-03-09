JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Narendra Modi's wildlife expedition at Kaziranga National Park

On a two-day visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam's crown jewel and a UNESCO World Heritage, the Kaziranga National Park, on March 9 morning. His pictures from the wildlife expedition are going viral on social media. Take a look...
Last Updated 09 March 2024, 06:38 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, took some time off from the busy schedule and visited the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, took some time off from the busy schedule and visited the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

ADVERTISEMENT
Accompanied by a small entourage of aides and park rangers, PM Modi almost spent two hours in the national park enjoying the serene wilderness.

Accompanied by a small entourage of aides and park rangers, PM Modi almost spent two hours in the national park enjoying the serene wilderness.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

Visuals of PM Modi enjoying jeep safaris in the Tiger Reserve is going viral on social media.

Visuals of PM Modi enjoying jeep safaris in the Tiger Reserve is going viral on social media.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

He also made a pit stop at the Daflang Watch Tower to get a view of the sanctuary.

He also made a pit stop at the Daflang Watch Tower to get a view of the sanctuary.

Credit: PMO

On his visit, PM Modi saw one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffaloes, deer and several birds in the jungle.

On his visit, PM Modi saw one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffaloes, deer and several birds in the jungle.

During the Kaziranga tour, PM Modi also took several pictures of the forest and wildlife.

During the Kaziranga tour, PM Modi also took several pictures of the forest and wildlife.

Credit: PMO

Modi also interacted with members of Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts and forest officials.

Modi also interacted with members of Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts and forest officials.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets clicked during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets clicked during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Credit: PMO

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 March 2024, 06:38 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiPM ModiKaziranga National ParkKaziranga

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT