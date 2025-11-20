<p>Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed a recent report submitted to the US Congress, saying it supported <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s claim about its "military success over India" during the four-day conflict in May.</p><p>However, Pakistan's key ally China rejected the report as "disinformation".</p><p>Speaking at an event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), PM Shehbaz credited the leadership of Army chief Asim Munir for what he called "the exemplary performance" of the armed forces during the conflict, Dawn newspaper reported.</p>.'Can't trust India in any way, Islamabad should stay fully alert': Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif.<p>The report submitted by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission talked about the India-Pakistan conflict and the use of Chinese weaponry, the paper said.</p><p>In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rejected the report as "disinformation".</p><p>"This so-called 'commission' that you mentioned always harbours ideological bias against China and has no credibility to speak of," Mao said while responding to a question at a media briefing.</p><p>"The commission's report itself is disinformation," she added.</p><p>She was asked about the report's claim that China led a "disinformation campaign" against the French Rafale jets after the India-Pakistan conflict to promote its J-35s.</p><p>India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.</p>