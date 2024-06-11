Home
PM speaks with Amir of Qatar, both leaders vow to advance India-Qatar ties

Several world leaders have extended their wishes to Prime Minister Modi after he took oath for a third term in office.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 07:57 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday during which the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advance India-Qatar ties to unprecedented heights.

"Pleased to speak with my friend, the Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. I thank him for his warm wishes and positive sentiments towards India," Modi said in a post on X.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to advance India-Qatar ties to unprecedented heights," the Prime Minister said.

Several world leaders have extended their wishes to Prime Minister Modi after he took oath for a third term in office.

Published 11 June 2024, 07:57 IST
