PMLA court denies bail to Iqbal Kaskar, says mere delay in trial cannot be ground to grant relief

Mumbai: Noting the delay in trial cannot be the criterion to grant bail as a probe agency is supposed to undertake a "lot of minute exercise" to ensure innocent persons are not booked, a special court denied relief to Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in a money laundering case.

Kaskar was arrested in 2017 in an extortion and Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) case registered by Thane Police. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate, probing a money laundering case based on the police FIR, took Kaskar's custody in February 2022.

He is currently in judicial custody.