India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra keeps divisive agenda alive, says Rijiju
Amid reports of leadership change, JDU will hold its National Council meeting today. Campaign planning for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections ae in full swing, with BJP announcing poll offices in all segments, Shinde launching 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' and Congress planning to hit the roads once again with ' Bharat Nyay Yatra.' Novel ways of crowdfunding are emerging. Politics over who's invited and who's left out from the Ram Temple consecration ceremony is turning into a fiasco as many parties hope to stake historical claim over Hindutva's symbol of victory. Track all this, and other latest political updates only with DH.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 02:38 IST
CM Shinde announces 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' for LS polls; to tour all 48 seats from Jan 6
keeps...divisive agenda alive": Kiren Rijiju hits out at Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra
Congress puts bar codes behind chairs for crowdfunding in Nagpur's 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally
Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers meeting
Amid reports of leadership change, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday participated in the Janata Dal (United) office-bearer's meeting in Delhi on Thursday a day ahead of the crucial meeting of the party's national council.
BJP to have poll offices in all Lok Sabha segments by Jan 30
To prepare for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to have election offices across all Lok Sabha segments by January 30. In these offices, a worker’s conference will be held, as well as a meeting of public representatives where senior leader will take place.
