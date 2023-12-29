India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra keeps divisive agenda alive, says Rijiju

Amid reports of leadership change, JDU will hold its National Council meeting today. Campaign planning for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections ae in full swing, with BJP announcing poll offices in all segments, Shinde launching 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' and Congress planning to hit the roads once again with ' Bharat Nyay Yatra.' Novel ways of crowdfunding are emerging. Politics over who's invited and who's left out from the Ram Temple consecration ceremony is turning into a fiasco as many parties hope to stake historical claim over Hindutva's symbol of victory. Track all this, and other latest political updates only with DH.