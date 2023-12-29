JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra keeps divisive agenda alive, says Rijiju

Amid reports of leadership change, JDU will hold its National Council meeting today. Campaign planning for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections ae in full swing, with BJP announcing poll offices in all segments, Shinde launching 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' and Congress planning to hit the roads once again with ' Bharat Nyay Yatra.' Novel ways of crowdfunding are emerging. Politics over who's invited and who's left out from the Ram Temple consecration ceremony is turning into a fiasco as many parties hope to stake historical claim over Hindutva's symbol of victory. Track all this, and other latest political updates only with DH.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 02:38 IST

02:1829 Dec 2023

01:5929 Dec 2023

01:5929 Dec 2023

02:2429 Dec 2023

Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers meeting

Amid reports of leadership change, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday participated in the Janata Dal (United) office-bearer's meeting in Delhi on Thursday a day ahead of the crucial meeting of the party's national council.

02:2229 Dec 2023

BJP to have poll offices in all Lok Sabha segments by Jan 30

To prepare for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to have election offices across all Lok Sabha segments by January 30. In these offices, a worker’s conference will be held, as well as a meeting of public representatives where senior leader will take place.

02:1829 Dec 2023

01:5929 Dec 2023

01:5929 Dec 2023

(Published 29 December 2023, 02:19 IST)
