Political parties should find solutions to Kashi, Mathura outside courts: Ajmer Dargah chief

Jaipur: Ajmer Dargah chief Syed Zainul Abedin said political parties should try to find solutions to disputes such as in Mathura and Kashi outside the courts.

Any dispute that is resolved by mutual consent will win hearts and trust of communities, he said.

The Ajmer Dargah chief was addressing a conference titled "Paigam-e-Mohabbat Hum Sab Ka Bharat" organised by the Rajasthan unit of All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council in which heads of almost all the dargahs of Rajasthan were present.

Abedin said that India was playing a positive role in restoring peace in the world by following the civilization of Vasudhaiva Kutambakam, a statement issued here said.