🎭 Political Theatre | Tariffs come true as 'abuse' takes centre stage at Adhikar Yatra

With a 'seh lenge thoda' attitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaled that India is ready to "bear with" the pressure of 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods that kicked in earlier this week. 

As relations with the west remained tense, India chose to look east, with PM Modi embarking on a two-day visit to Japan while a visit to China is already on the cards. 

Ties with another country remained a bone of contention between the ruling party and the opposition as the Congress urged the BCCI to ensure that the Indian team does not participate in cricket matches against Pakistan in the wake of the current bilateral situation.

A lot more unfolded in the political arena which we will unpack for you in this week's DH Political Theatre. 

**Tariff tempest begins** 

The 50 per cent tariffs slapped on India by the Donald Trump administration came into effect on Wednesday, with the equity benchmarks witnessing consecutive sessions of declines in the following days. 

Relations between the two countries strained further, with the White House trade adviser Peter Navarro calling the war in Ukraine "Modi's war" as India has increased its purchase of Russian oil since the onset of the conflict. Navarro claimed that “India is helping feed the Russian war machine”. That leaves one wondering whose war is it in Gaza?</p><p>Saying that the “road to peace” runs “right through New Delhi”, the US has put India in a tight spot. India, on the other hand, has made it clear that it will buy oil where it finds the “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-will-buy-oil-where-it-gets-best-deal-indian-envoy-to-russia-3695336">best deal</a>”, keeping the interests of 1.4 billion Indians above anything else. </p><p><strong>Abuse of adhikar?</strong></p>.<p>Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ entered its 13th day on Friday with the Congress leader making yet another claim about ‘vote chori’ alleging that the draft electoral rolls in Bihar show "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/entire-village-in-bihar-shown-residing-in-one-house-claims-rahul-gandhi-3702022">an entire village</a>" in Gaya district to be "residing in the same house".</p><p>“See the magic of EC. An entire village has settled down in one house,” he wrote on social media. </p><p>However, of all the events from the rally, what grabbed the most eyeballs was an alleged video of some unidentified people using a Hindi abuse for PM Modi from a dais during the Yatra.</p><p>The BJP on Thursday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/crossed-all-limits-bjp-alleges-abuses-hurled-at-pm-modi-at-rahul-gandhi-tejashwi-yadavs-voter-adhikar-yatra-3700887">alleged that</a> the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra in Bihar has crossed all "limits of insult, hate and tastelessness", claiming that abuses were directed at the PM’s mother during the campaign.</p><p>By Friday, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/police-arrest-man-who-used-abusive-language-against-pm-modi-during-rahul-gandhis-voter-adhikar-yatra-3702740"> Bihar police arrested</a> the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20). </p><p>The matter has escalated further, with the saffron party <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/rahul-gandhi-should-apologise-for-abuses-hurled-at-pm-his-late-mother-during-voter-adhikar-yatra-amit-shah-3702899">demanding an apology</a> from Rahul Gandhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Gandhi’s politics has touched the “lowest level” with his “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra (Save Infiltrators Yatra)” in Bihar.</p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress workers put their respective parties’ flags to use by beating each other up with the sticks in a clash in Patna. </p><p><strong>Scoreboard over Sindoor?</strong></p>.<p>In a stern warning to Pakistan after the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi had made it clear that “blood and water cannot flow together.” With no specifications about the fluidity of blood and runs together, the BCCI has agreed to India playing against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. </p><p>Several opposition parties, including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/playing-cricket-with-pakistan-contrary-to-national-interest-congress-to-bcci-on-asia-cup-match-3695976">have opposed</a> the move, asking when did the “hot sindoor flowing in PM Modi’s veins turn into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/indias-participation-in-asia-cup-shiv-sena-ubt-launches-major-offensive-on-pm-shah-rajnath-singh-mansukh-mandaviya-3694289">cold drink</a>?” </p><p>The move has left cricket fans in a dilemma of whether to celebrate or criticise it, while Fawad Khan's Indian fans are still wondering about <em>Abir Gulaal's</em> release date. </p><p>The Sports Ministry, meanwhile, has said that India and Pakistan will not have any bilateral sporting ties even as it will not stop the cricket team from playing in the Asia Cup next month as it is a multi-lateral engagement.</p><p><strong>Hitting the ‘wrong’ note</strong></p>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rss-song-row-shivakumar-on-backfoot-says-ready-to-apologise-if-anyone-is-hurt-amid-uproar-within-party-3697537">apologised for</a> singing the RSS anthem in the state assembly and even vowed to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/under-fire-shivakumar-says-he-would-remain-mum-on-various-issues-3700808">remain mum</a> on various issues, as his statements—quite evidently—ignite controversies. The episode has left a lot of room for the deputy CM to practice both his crisis management and singing skills. </p><p>Targeting Shivakumar, the opposition BJP and JD(S) dubbed the apology a "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/apologised-to-save-his-chair-bjp-jds-slam-dk-shivakumar-as-rss-song-row-in-karnataka-assembly-snowballs-3697758">cowardly act</a>", aimed at remaining in power, and to prove his loyalty to the Gandhi family. </p><p>Another controversy erupted over the inauguration of Dasara festivities in Mysuru by Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq. Finding ample opportunity for an ‘us vs them’ debate, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/bjp-will-not-oppose-inauguration-of-mysuru-dasara-if-banu-mushtaq-accepts-culture-c-t-ravi-3701617">questioned the Congress</a> government's decision to exclude writer Deepa Bhasthi from the inauguration event. </p><p>Mushtaq, however, has affirmed her respect for the festival and Goddess Chamundeshwari.</p><p><strong>Thailand's political turmoil</strong></p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thailand">Thailand's</a> Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office on Friday for an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/thai-acting-premier-says-coalition-together-to-nominate-pm-candidate-soon-3703302">ethics violation</a> after only a year in power, dealing another crushing blow to the Shinawatra political dynasty that could usher in a new period of turmoil.</p><p>Paetongtarn, who was Thailand's youngest prime minister, becomes the sixth premier from or backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family to be removed by the military or judiciary in a tumultuous two-decade battle for power between the country's warring elites.</p><p>That is all about the political drama that unfolded this week. That is all about the political drama that unfolded this week. 

DH Political Theatre will come back again next week with more political advancements from around the globe.