Politicians pay heartfelt tributes to Sitaram Yechury at CPI(M) HQ in Delhi

Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose pays tribute to the mortal remains of party leader Sitaram Yechury, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar pays his last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia pay their last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.
CPI (M) Politburo members Prakash Karat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar and Brinda Karat and others at the party headquarters, in New Delhi
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to pays her last respects to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.
People pay tribute to the mortal remains of CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Published 14 September 2024, 11:57 IST