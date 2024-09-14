Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Politicians pay heartfelt tributes to Sitaram Yechury at CPI(M) HQ in Delhi

On Saturday, veteran Marxist leader and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was honored with heartfelt tributes at the party's AKG Bhavan headquarters, where his mortal remains arrived from his residence amid chants of 'Lal Salaam'. Wrapped in the red flag of the CPI(M), Yechury's mortal remains were kept at the party office, where party leaders paid their respects.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 11:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose pays tribute to the mortal remains of party leader Sitaram Yechury, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose pays tribute to the mortal remains of party leader Sitaram Yechury, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar pays his last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar pays his last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia pay their last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia pay their last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

CPI (M) Politburo members Prakash Karat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar and Brinda Karat and others at the party headquarters, in New Delhi

CPI (M) Politburo members Prakash Karat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar and Brinda Karat and others at the party headquarters, in New Delhi

Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to pays her last respects to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to pays her last respects to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to pays her last respects to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to pays her last respects to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

People pay tribute to the mortal remains of CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

People pay tribute to the mortal remains of CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2024, 11:57 IST
India NewsManish SisodiaSharad PawarSonia GandhiManik SarkarPinarayi VijayanSitaram YechurySanjay SinghPrakash KaratBrinda KaratCPI (M)Delhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT