Politicians pay heartfelt tributes to Sitaram Yechury at CPI(M) HQ in Delhi

On Saturday, veteran Marxist leader and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was honored with heartfelt tributes at the party's AKG Bhavan headquarters, where his mortal remains arrived from his residence amid chants of 'Lal Salaam'. Wrapped in the red flag of the CPI(M), Yechury's mortal remains were kept at the party office, where party leaders paid their respects.