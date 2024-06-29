Politicians 'unite' over India's T20 World Cup win; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi congratulate team

Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi were among the first to congratulate Team India after their T20 World Cup win. Politicians from several parties also posted elated tweets to celebrate India's second T20 World Cup win.
Modi in a quick congratulatory video said, "Team India ko iss bhavyya vijay ke liye, sabhi desh vasiyon ke taraf se bahut, bahut badhai. (India's citizens congratulate Team India for their spectacular win)" He also said that this particular series was even more memorable because India had won all its matches, setting a record of sorts.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah tweeted, "Our players put up a stellar performance throughout the T20 World Cup with unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship. The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement."
Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, saying, "Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular World Cup Victory and a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament! Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know team India will miss your guidance. The spectacular Men in Blue have made our country proud." with an Indian flag emoji.
His sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, saying that India had created "history" by winning the T-20 World Cup after 13 years. "This is a moment of great joy for the entire country. Many congratulations to all the countrymen and all our players," she wrote in her post.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was spotted watching the finals on a tablet computer before boarding his flight from Delhi to Bengaluru, wrote, "This is a historic moment. Being a cricket lover, I am very happy with our victory. The hopes and wishes of millions of people have finally come true, the World Cup is back in India's lap."
Other politicians who tweeted about the match included Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, who wrote, "With every beat of our hearts, 1.4 billion Indians celebrate this great victory! The nation beams with pride."