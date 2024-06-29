Politicians 'unite' over India's T20 World Cup win; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi congratulate team

Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi were among the first to congratulate Team India after their T20 World Cup win. Politicians from several parties also posted elated tweets to celebrate India's second T20 World Cup win.

Modi in a quick congratulatory video said, "Team India ko iss bhavyya vijay ke liye, sabhi desh vasiyon ke taraf se bahut, bahut badhai. (India's citizens congratulate Team India for their spectacular win)" He also said that this particular series was even more memorable because India had won all its matches, setting a record of sorts.