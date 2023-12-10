Politics of so-called freebies distort expenditure priorities, says V-P Dhankhar

Dhankhar, the chief guest at the event, said "A coincidence, this (75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights) just follows our 'Amrit Kaal', and our 'Amrit Kaal' has become our 'Gaurav Kaal' -- primarily due to the blossoming of human rights and values." "We had an occasion to get a message from the (UN) Secretary-General. It would have been been appropriate and worthwhile to take note of the massive, revolutionary, affirmative changes that are taking place in Bharat, home to one-sixth of humanity, on promotion of human rights," Dhankhar said.