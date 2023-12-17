Poor feel empowered when they get pucca houses, gas cylinders from govt schemes, says Modi

"Our parents faced many problems but we must ensure that the children don't face those difficulties...no parents want their child to be uneducated," the prime minister said.

Modi said that the 'Viksit Sankalp Yatra' was not a political one but it is the work of the nation. "The yatra should be welcomed where it goes....those who have been benefited should tell others about it...it will spread goodness," he added.

The prime minister also had a dig at the 'garibi hatao' (remove poverty) slogan coined by the Congress saying that mere slogans did not remove poverty. ''Poverty is eradicated by work and delivering the benefits to the poor,'' he added.

Modi, who did not name the Congress, said that his government was committed to deliver what had not been done by the past governments. He also highlighted the welfare schemes launched by the centre and said that four crore families had received 'pucca houses' during the past few years.