Post-dated cheque: Congress takes swipe at govt over women's reservation bill

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'On women's reservation — a brief comparison of the Niti and Niyat of the governments in 2010 and 2023. Both Bills introduce one-third reservation for women in LS and State Assemblies. Both Bills have quota within quota for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.' 'The key difference is the implementation of women's reservation in the 2010 Bill was supposed to be immediate and without conditions unlike in the 2023 Bill — where the conditions of Census (that has not been held yet) and a delimitation (that is very contentious) have been added to shift the implementation to an unknown and complicated future,' he said.