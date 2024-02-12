Post of Deputy CM an appellation, doesn't breach Constitution: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea questioning the practice of appointing Deputy Chief Ministers in states, saying the same was only an appellation which does not breach any constitutional provision.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, informed the counsel representing the Public Political Party that Deputy Chief Ministers are regarded as senior to others but do not receive higher salaries.
The counsel argued that the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers sets a wrong precedent for other authorities within the government departments.
"The basis for their appointment is solely religion and a particular sect of society. There is no other criterion for such appointments," the counsel stated, contending that this practice contravenes Article 14 of the Constitution.
The bench, however, said that a Deputy CM is an MLA and a minister and thus, the post doesn't breach any constitutional provision. The court also said the Deputy CM is first and foremost a minister.
In the PIL, the petitioner challenged the appointment of Deputy CMs in states, contending that no such office is postulated in the Constitution.
“A Deputy CM is first and foremost a minister in the government of a state. The designation of deputy CM does not breach the constitutional position. The challenge which is addressed before this court lacks substance and the petition is accordingly dismissed," the bench said in its order.