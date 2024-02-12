Post of Deputy CM an appellation, doesn't breach Constitution: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea questioning the practice of appointing Deputy Chief Ministers in states, saying the same was only an appellation which does not breach any constitutional provision.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, informed the counsel representing the Public Political Party that Deputy Chief Ministers are regarded as senior to others but do not receive higher salaries.

The counsel argued that the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers sets a wrong precedent for other authorities within the government departments.