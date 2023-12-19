Post Office Bill 2023: All you need to know

The Parliament on Monday passed the Post Office Bill that seeks to simplify the legislative framework to facilitate the evolution of India Post into a citizen-centric service network.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill after a brief discussion amid protests by opposition members demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

All you need to know about the Post Office Bill

The Post Office Bill, 2023 seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and consolidate and amend the law relating to post offices in the country. It was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10 2023 and passed on December 4. Subsequently, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2023. The Bill maintains that the government will not have any “exclusive privilege” over conveying letters. The Director General of Postal Services, who will head India Post will have the power to decide on matters pertaining to tariff and supply of the postal stamps. Moreover, the Bill exempts India Post from any liability for lapses in the postal service. However, the government may intercept an article sent via India Post on grounds of security and public order.

The passing of the bill came at a time when the Opposition was fuming over the Parliament security breach on December 13. While the MPs from Opposition parties sought a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter, the widespread agitation in both the Houses led to the suspension of 79 MPs. As many as 33 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha followed while 45 were suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)