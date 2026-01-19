Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Power theft up as Bescom stops connections to homes without OCs

In December alone, Bescom’s vigilance wing filed 419 cases, compared with 190 cases in the same month of 2024.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 21:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 21:41 IST
India NewsElectricitypowerBESCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us