<p class="bodytext">The number of cases filed against those drawing power illegally has been rising since September 2025 in Bescom limits, following the company’s move to stop electricity connections to houses without valid occupancy certificates (OCs). </p>.<p class="bodytext">Although the OC mandate came into effect in April, many under-construction houses were occupied only later, leading to a gradual increase in cases, official sources said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In December alone, Bescom’s vigilance wing filed 419 cases, compared with 190 cases in the same month of 2024.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“House owners usually apply for power connections two to three months before the dwelling is ready for occupation. That explains why the cases of power theft increased September onwards,” a senior Bescom official said. </p>.Bescom adopts optical probe machines for accurate meter reading.<p class="bodytext">Another official said a large number of cases were recorded in LT 7 category, under which temporary power connections are given. “Since we also stopped providing temporary connections for buildings without sanctioned plans, many started drawing illegal connections for construction purposes as well,” the official explained. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The number of complaints to the Bescom helpline increased after July. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Many cases were filed after we received complaints, mostly by neighbours. We also conduct inspections on alternate days and do random checks,” the official said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Electrical contractors say many new house owners tried to use temporary power connections for a while, but found them very expensive for daily use. As a result, many started drawing illegal power lines, a contractor said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Electrical contractors working on the ground believe that many more cases may be going undetected. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“On the city’s outskirts and in rural areas under Bescom, people are easily drawing power and even charging their UPS to be used later. They connect illegal lines for a while and then disconnect them. Many officials are involved and so, the cases go unnoticed,” one of the contractors said.</p>