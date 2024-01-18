JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Prakash Ambedkar declines invite for Ram temple event, says it has become political campaign

In a letter to the trust, he said the event has been hijacked by the BJP and the RSS.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 20:11 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday declined an invite from the Ram temple trust for the `pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

In a letter to the trust, he said the event has been hijacked by the BJP and the RSS.

"A religious event has been turned into a political campaign," he said.

His grandfather Dr B R Ambedkar had warned that if political parties put caste and religion above the nation, the freedom would be in danger once again, the VBA chief noted.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 20:11 IST)
India NewsAyodhyaRam MandirPrakash Ambedkar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT