President Droupadi Murmu gifts RuPay card to Mauritian counterpart Prithvirajsing Roopun

Port Louis: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met her Mauritian counterpart Prithvirajsing Roopun and held comprehensive discussions on ways to advance the long-standing and multi-faceted bilateral ties between India and Mauritius.

President Murmu gifted a RuPay card, which was recently launched in Mauritius, to President Roopun.

Murmu arrived here earlier in the day on a three-day state visit during which she would be the chief guest at the country's National Day celebrations on Tuesday.