india

President Murmu cites Macaulay's 'conspiracies' in her Parliament speech, hails Somnath's enduring spirit

'From the cultural perspective, India is among the richest nations in the world. My government is working to transform this heritage into a source of strength for the country,' Murmu said.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 12:52 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuParliament

