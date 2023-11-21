President Murmu flags off trains connecting Odisha's Rairangpur with Kolkata, Rourkela

New Delhi: Fulfilling a long-time demand, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday flagged off three new trains connecting her native place -- Rairangpur in Odisha -- with other cities including Kolkata and Rourkela.

In an event held at Badampahar Railway station in Odisha, the President flagged off three new trains — Badampahar-Tatanagar MEMU, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express and Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express.

The President also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station.

These trains pass through Murmu's native town Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Presently, there is not a single mail/express train to Rairangpur station.

The local people had been demanding mail/express trains connecting Badampahar and Rairangpur stations, the railway sources said.