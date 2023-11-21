President Murmu flags off trains connecting Odisha's Rairangpur with Kolkata, Rourkela

New Delhi: Fulfilling a long-time demand, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday flagged off three new trains connecting her native place -- Rairangpur in Odisha -- with other cities including Kolkata and Rourkela.
In an event held at Badampahar Railway station in Odisha, the President flagged off three new trains — Badampahar-Tatanagar MEMU, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express and Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express.
The President also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway Station.
These trains pass through Murmu's native town Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.
Presently, there is not a single mail/express train to Rairangpur station.
The local people had been demanding mail/express trains connecting Badampahar and Rairangpur stations, the railway sources said.
After flagging off the train, the President boarded the Badampahar Shalimar Express and travelled 32 km to Rairangpur with 200 school students. This was the first time the President travelled in a normal AC train instead of a special Presidential train.
"The newly launched train will pass through mineral rich areas of Odisha, industrial areas of Jharkhand and will facilitate faster connectivity with the State of West Bengal. People from nearby areas will also be able to avail this train service for visiting Kolkata and Howrah for various purposes, " said a statement from the railways.
"Students and job aspirants of Badampahar / Rairangpur area will have easy access to the premier educational institutes and corporate houses in West Bengal, " the statement said.
Better connectivity will boost the growth and development of Mayurbhanj District of Odisha.
This new train will also encourage tourists from West Bengal and Jharkhand to explore and enjoy the picturesque landscape and dense jungles, the statement said.