Congress demands Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation in Electoral Bonds case

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the registration of a case on court order following claims that the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme was used to forcefully collect money from corporates.

Senior lawyer and Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said “undermining democracy” is part of BJP's “plans of survival” and the FIR against Nirmala on electoral bonds “uncovers, unmasks, unseals and unveils the true nature” of the saffron party.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the FIR was ordered by a special court on a complaint filed by a person who is "not associated” with the party.

In a press conference, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that the party must 'expel' Nirmala Sitharaman.

“If you have morality, then drive out former BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra who is the BJP state president. Expel Nirmala Sitharaman, (leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly) R Ashoka and BJP MLA Munirathna,” he said.

