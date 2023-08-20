Probe reveals major scam in minority ministry's scholarship program

The report states that the ministry had officially lodged a company in this matter back on July 10, with Union Minister Smriti Irani also having escalated the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe.

The probe was conducted in as many as 100 districts across the country, with 830 of a total of 1,572 institutions having been found to be involved in fraudulent activities.

Since investigations are still ongoing with only data from 21 out of 34 states being collected yet, the authorities have called for the freezing of funds of such institutions.

The initiative was launched back in 2007, during the start of the academic year, with the scholarship program extending to over 1,80,000 institutions, and covers students from class 1 to higher education. It has been found that the said institutions claimed funds which were meant for students from minority sections, by including fake beneficiaries for the program.

According to the report, the CBI will probe the nodal officers of such institutions who approved the reports, as well as district nodal officers who verified fake cases. The probe agency will also look into how multiple states allowed such a scam for many years.

The ministry has also raised questions on how banks allowed for the opening of fake accounts for beneficiaries, using fake documents, sources told the publication.