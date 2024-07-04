Congress urges CM Rangasamy to adopt resolution for NEET exemption for Pondy

The memorandum also wanted closure of all the arrack shops and resto bars opened in the vicinity of the schools and places of worship in Puducherry. "Resto bars are a serious threat to the cultural features of people and the youth are falling a prey to the liquor outlets in Puducherry. Hence, resto bars should be closed." There are several ways to promote tourism in Puducherry and opening liquor shops was not the right step as the shops would only hit the culture and peaceful environment of Puducherry, the memorandum said.