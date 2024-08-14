Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to grant statehood

Puducherry: The Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to concede the plea of the union territory for full statehood.

The resolution was first tabled jointly by the DMK legislators R Siva, A M H Nazeem and R Senthilkumar and by independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy. The resolution was subsequently adopted as an official resolution on a request by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Earlier moving the resolution, Siva said Puducherry had been a Union Territory since its freedom from French rule some seventy years ago. While other Union Territories like Goa have become full-fledged states and have made stupendous progress, Puducherry had been under the rule by the Union Home Ministry since its merger with the Indian Union.