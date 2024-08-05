Puducherry CM Rangasamy reiterates plea for statehood

"We face several hurdles in implementing the decisions taken for the promotion of the wellbeing of the people and for the development of Puducherry." Rangasamy said that "it is the unanimous stand of all the legislators that Puducherry should become a state so that decisions of the government could be implemented fast and the wellbeing of people would also be promoted without delay." He also suggested that the Member of Parliament elected from Puducherry could also make out a case for grant of statehood in the Parliament.