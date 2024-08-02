Puja Khedkar fled to Dubai after anticipatory bail rejection: Report

Controversial former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has reportedly gone missing and a media report in Firstpost claimed that she has fled to Dubai after her anticipatory bail was rejected by a Delhi court on Thursday.

The bail plea of Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits, noted these are serious allegations that "require a thorough investigation".

Khedkar, who has not been arrested in the case, had approached the court through her lawyer, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest".

More to follow...