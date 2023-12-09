Punjab leads in highest number of soldiers' widows in India, states MoD data

Punjab has been marked as the state where the most number of widow women reside; not just the widows of war veterans, but the overall highest number of widows.

According to officials, this is the total number of women who are widows of soldiers and who may have passed away for any other reason, as reported by The Tribune.

A recently released data by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) shows the number of widows in every state, with Punjab being on top of the list with 74,253 women, which makes up 10.63 per cent of the total number of widows.