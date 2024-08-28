AAP's Punjab farmers wing holds protest, demands Kangana's termination from Lok Sabha

AAP Punjab MLA Jagtar Singh Dayalpura, who also took part in the protest in Chandigarh, said, "She (Kangana) should be expelled by the BJP from the party. She tries to sow seeds of hatred in society and action as per law should be taken against her for her remarks."

As the protesters tried to move towards the Punjab BJP office here to gherao it, they were stopped by the police which had placed barricades. Later, the police briefly detained the protesters.