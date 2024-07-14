Akal Takht jathedar asks SGPC to install portraits of Sikh separatists in Golden Temple museum

Amritsar: Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikh community, Giani Raghbir Singh has asked the SGPC to put up portraits of three Khalistani separatists in the central Sikh museum in the Golden Temple complex.

While describing them "martyrs" of Sikh community, the Akal Takht jathedar asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to install portraits of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh Panjwar and Gajinder Singh.

In a statement here, he said the SGPC should display the portraits of the trio "in view of their sacrifices and contribution towards the Sikh community".