Amid rebellion, SAD chief Badal forms parliamentary board

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday formed his party's parliamentary board.
Senior party leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar has been appointed as its chairman, said a party leader.
The board will have Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Hira Singh Gabria as its members.
The formation of the board came amid rebellion by a section of party leaders including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.
The rebel party leaders have revolted against Badal, asking him to step down as party chief following the party's debacle in Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls.
Published 08 August 2024, 00:14 IST