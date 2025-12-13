Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Both seek top positions, but people ask them to do something first: Mann's jibe at Rahul, Sidhu

Former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu has not been participating in the party's events and activities for the past many months. He did not campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls either.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 13:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 13:02 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiPunjabNavjot Singh SidhuIndia PoliticsBhagwant Mann

Follow us on :

Follow Us