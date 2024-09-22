Cabinet rejig likely in Punjab, some ministers may be dropped for new entrants

Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is likely to effect a cabinet reshuffle on Monday with speculations being rife that four to five MLAs may be inducted while a few ministers may be dropped.

However, there was no official confirmation on the reshuffle in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

In case there is indeed a reshuffle, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, sources said.