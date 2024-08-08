Olympics 2024: Cash award of Rs 1 crore for each of Punjab players in bronze winning Hockey team

The Punjab government on Thursday announced that it will give a cash award of Rs 1 crore to each hockey player from the state, who was part of the Indian men's team that won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympic Games.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement after India beat Spain 2-1, clinching a second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain, giving veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a fitting farewell.