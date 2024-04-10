Cinema owner, manager in Punjab's Patiala booked for poll code violation

Chandigarh: Police on Tuesday registered a case against an owner and a manager of a cinema hall in Patiala for violating the Model Code of Conduct by screening promotional videos showing the Punjab government logo.

The action was taken following a complaint received from an RTI activist in this regard.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said that his office had received the complaint regarding gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct as the promotional video ads featuring the Punjab government logo and the chief minister's appearance are being played in cinemas across the state.