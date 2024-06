Congress leader Lalit Passi was injured on Friday in a firing incident that occurred outside Ferozepur Central Jail, news agency ANI reported.

The injured politician was admitted to Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana.

"Firing happened in Ferozepur city. Lalit Kumar is injured. FIR has been lodged and investigation is underway..." Ferozepur SP Randhir Kumar told ANI.

More to follow...