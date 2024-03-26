For us, principles more important than number game: SAD chief after BJP decides to contest Lok Sabha polls alone

"The Akali Dal was not formed to form the government," he said.

He accused the Delhi-based national political parties of playing politics over votes. "We are not (playing) politics over votes. For us it is Punjab," he added.

He also pointed towards decisions taken by his party's core committee a few days ago.

"Our core committee has made it clear what our principles are," he said.

Earlier, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the BJP is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone.

This decision was taken based on the feedback of people, party workers and leaders. The decision has been taken for the future of Punjab and the betterment of the youth, farmers, traders, labourers and the downtrodden, he further said.

The development comes almost a week after senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, when asked about the possibility of a tie-up with the SAD, had said, "Negotiations are on. We want all NDA parties to come together."

Last month also, Shah had said that talks were going on when he was asked about the alliance with the SAD.