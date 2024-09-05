Haryana elections 2024 | JJP's Dushyant Chautala files nomination from Uchana Kalan

Meanwhile, JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, when asked how many seats his party would win, told reporters, "In a democracy, this right lies with the voters..." Responding to questions about the JJP's strategy for the polls, the former MP said, "The kind of situation prevailing in the state, no party will get a clear majority. Tie-ups will be needed to form the next government." Asked if his party would once again emerge as a "kingmaker" after the polls, like in 2019, the JJP chief said, "Definitely."