Haryana Police forms teams to probe liquor trader's murder in Sonepat

Chandigarh: Haryana Police has formed eight teams to investigate the murder of a liquor trader who was allegedly shot dead by two assailants in Sonepat district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sunder Malik alighted from his car at a parking lot outside an eatery in Murthal, the police said.

The two assailants fired indiscriminately at Malik, killing him on the spot, they said.

Malik, a resident of Sonepat district, was earlier booked in more than 10 cases, including murder and other offences, the police said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused rushing towards Malik's vehicle with weapons and shooting him multiple times as soon as he came out. The duo then fled the spot, they said.