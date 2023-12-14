JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Inter-state illegal weapon smuggling racket unearthed: Punjab Police

A total of 22 weapons have been recovered, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 07:41 IST

Follow Us

Chandigarh: An inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket has been unearthed with the arrest of 10 people, including a Madhya Pradesh-based weapon manufacturer, a top police officer said on Thursday.

A total of 22 weapons have been recovered, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"CIA Team @KhannaPolice has busted an interstate illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from #MadhyaPradesh 2 weapon supply gangs unearthed, arrest of 10 members along with weapon manufacturer from MP, Recovery of 22 weapons," Yadav posted on X.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation was underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 December 2023, 07:41 IST)
India NewsPunjabCrimePunjab policeArms smugglingCIA

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT