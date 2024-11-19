Home
Lawrence Bishnoi interview case: Will take strict action against delinquent officers, Punjab govt tells High Court

The high court, while deferring the matter to December 2, also directed the principal secretary (home) Punjab to be present in the court on the next date of hearing.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 17:09 IST

