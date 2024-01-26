Mann targets Centre over non-inclusion of Punjab tableau in R-Day parade

In a statement following Mann's allegations, the Ministry of Defence earlier said, "The tableau proposal of Punjab was considered in the first three rounds of a meeting of the expert committee. After the third round... the tableau of Punjab could not be taken forward... for not aligning to the broader themes of this year's tableau."

At the Ludhiana Republic Day event, where he unfurled the national flag, Mann said Punjabis have made countless sacrifices for the motherland, fought wars and were at the forefront of the country's freedom struggle.