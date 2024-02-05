'Murder of democracy, we are appalled’, Supreme Court on Chandigarh mayoral polls

The bench told senior advocate Maninder Singh and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing respondents in the matter, it is obvious that the returning officer has defaced the ballot papers and he needs to be prosecuted.

Mehta asked the court to examine the complete video of the incident.

As senior advocate A M Singhvi for the petitioner referred to the video of the polling day, the bench asked, “Why he (Returning Officer) is looking at the camera, this is a mockery of democracy. The returning officer is murdering democracy, we are appalled.”

"Is this the behaviour of the returning officer, and wherever there is a cross at the bottom he does not touch it and it is at the top, he alters it...Please tell the returning officer that the Supreme Court is watching him,” the bench said.

The bench said the court will not allow democracy to be murdered this way.

The court ordered that the entire record of election process including ballot papers, videography and other material should be furnished to registrar general of Punjab and Haryana High Court. It also deferred sitting of the civic body.

On Kumar's petition alleging in BJP's win, the high court last week had only issued notice and listed the matter for hearing after three weeks.

BJP’s Manoj Sonkar was elected as the mayor on Tuesday after he bagged 16 votes against the 12 votes received by the Congress-AAP candidate Kumar. Eight votes were rejected in the process as invalid.