Next central government cannot be formed without AAP's support, says Punjab CM Mann

Listing the achievements of his two-year-old dispensation, Mann said, "We have made electricity free for 90 per cent of households. We have already closed 14 toll plazas, bringing financial relief to people. The previous government used to extend the period of toll plazas by taking money."

"We created a road safety force for the safety of people on roads. Earlier, 17 people used to die every day in road accidents in Punjab. According to a report from February-March, 33 people died in two months," Mann claimed.