People gave huge support to Amritpal Singh, govt should respect it and release him: SGPC chief

Asked about Amritpal Singh after the SGPC chief inaugurated a laboratory at Miri-Piri hospital in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Dhami said, "People have given huge support to him. The governments should consider this, respect it and he (Amritpal) should be released." The apex Sikh body chief pointed out that Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib constituency by a margin of around two lakh votes.