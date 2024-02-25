PM Kisan beneficiaries in Punjab drop by 45.3% in one year

According to a recent report, it has been revealed that the number of beneficiaries under the PM Kisan scheme has decreased by 45.3 per cent in Punjab, making it experience the steepest decline among other states.
Under PM Kisan beneficiary, landholding farmer's family is eligible to receive income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three installments.
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda shared the data which showed that in the past one year the number has decreased from 17.07 lakh in 2022-23 to 9.33 lakh in 2023-24, as reported by The Tribune.
Amid the current scenario between farmers and the Centre regarding farmers' issues and demands, a drop in number of beneficiaries has sparked criticism from many farmer union leaders.
Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, one of the largest farmer unions in Punjab, said that the tense situation between the Centre and Punjab is the reason for "discrimination against farmers" and said that Centre has no wish to provide financial aid to them.
"Just as the Centre has stopped the Rural Development Fund to the state, it is not willing to give financial aid to Punjab’s farmers," he said.
General secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said, "Nowhere is the cost realisation on the sale of any product, without taking into account the money spent on inputs, considered as the farmers’ income. The income is being gauged only from J-forms that are uploaded on the Punjab Mandi Board website."
"These forms give only the amount paid to a farmer for the crop bought from him," he added as he asserted that "the cost of inputs is so high and if that is deleted from the money given to the farmer for his produce, there will be minimal profit."
Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala from the Kirti Kisan Union said, "The Centre was forced to withdraw their corporate-favouring farm laws. It is thus that beneficiaries from the Central scheme are being reduced in such huge numbers in Punjab."
