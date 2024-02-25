PM Kisan beneficiaries in Punjab drop by 45.3% in one year

According to a recent report, it has been revealed that the number of beneficiaries under the PM Kisan scheme has decreased by 45.3 per cent in Punjab, making it experience the steepest decline among other states.

Under PM Kisan beneficiary, landholding farmer's family is eligible to receive income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three installments.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda shared the data which showed that in the past one year the number has decreased from 17.07 lakh in 2022-23 to 9.33 lakh in 2023-24, as reported by The Tribune.