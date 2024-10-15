Polling for gram panchayats underway in Punjab

<p>Chandigarh: Polling for gram panchayats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> was underway amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday, officials said here.</p>.<p>They said voting for the posts of 'sarpanch' and 'panch' through ballot boxes began at 8 am and would continue till 4 pm.</p>.<p>After the polling, the votes will be counted at the polling stations, the officials said.</p>.Punjab Police arrests three for broad daylight killing in Rajasthan.<p>There are 19,110 polling booths, 1,187 of them marked as hyper-sensitive, for the election. There are 13,225 gram panchayats in the state.</p>.<p>According to an official, 9,398 gram panchayats will elect 'sarpanch'.</p>.<p>The officials said 3,798 candidates for the post of 'Sarpanch' have already been elected unopposed.</p>.<p>Elderly people, women and youth were seen standing in queues outside many polling booths in the morning.</p>.<p>The elections are being held without symbols of political parties as a consequence of the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, passed last month by the Vidhan Sabha.</p>.<p>There are a total of 1.33 crore registered voters for this election.</p>.<p>There are 25,588 candidates for the posts of 'sarpanch' and 80,598 candidates are in the fray for 'panch' posts, the officials said.</p>.<p>Around 96,000 personnel have been deputed on election duty.</p>.<p>On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to the people to exercise their franchise freely and fairly.</p>.<p>The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed a bunch of petitions filed against the panchayat polls on several grounds, which included a challenge to ward demarcation, delimitation, grievances about poll symbols, extension of time for nominations, and rejection of nomination papers.</p>