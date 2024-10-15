Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Polling for gram panchayats underway in Punjab

After the polling, the votes will be counted at the polling stations, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 04:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 04:34 IST
India NewsPunjabGram Panchayat elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us