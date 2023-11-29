Punjab Assembly passes four bills including Canal and Drainage Bill

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly Wednesday passed four Bills, including the Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023, aimed to regulate and manage canals and drainage in the state.

On the concluding day of the two-day Punjab Assembly session, the three other Bills passed were the Transfer of Property (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Registration (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Water Resources Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra tabled the Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023, in the House.

The main objective of the Bill is to ensure hindrance-free canal waters to farmers and land owners for irrigation purposes, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainages and natural water courses.

Apart from this, it aims to ensure a fair and transparent mechanism for redressal of grievances of water users and other regulatory restrictions against unnecessary wastage of water.