Punjab Congress leaders say they were stopped from meeting arrested party MLA Khaira

Khaira was arrested here on Thursday by the Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drug trafficking case. After his arrest, the MLA from Bholath was produced in a court in Fazilka's Jalalabad and remanded in police custody for two days.

On Friday, Bajwa, who is Leader of Opposition in the state, Warring and other senior leaders went to meet Khaira, who is under the custody of Punjab Police in Fazilka.